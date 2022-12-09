 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282 fight cancellation - Fighter pulled due to ‘medical issue’ after weigh-ins

A planned flyweight bout between Vinicius Salvador and Daniel da Silva has been scrapped after da Silva was pulled from the card.

By Zane Simon
UFC 282 Official Weigh-in
Daniel da Silva weighs in for UFC 282. Shortly before being removed from the card.
The snakebit nature of UFC 282 continues well into fight week with a last minute bout cancellation. While most of the card’s losses have come at the expense of the PPV portion of the card—including the planned main event between Jiri Prochazka & Glover Teixeia—this time it’s the bottom end of the prelims that’s found misfortune.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reports that a flyweight bout between Daniel da Silva & Vinicius Salvador has been removed from the UFC lineup due to a ‘medical issue’. The 26-year-old da Silva missed the flyweight limit earlier in the day by 3 lbs., and declined to cut further and try to make the weight before the bout’s cancellation.

0-3 so far in his UFC career, this marks the first time ‘Miojo’ has failed to make weight for a bout in the Octagon. However the one-time bantamweight did come in at 128 lbs for a 2019 bout against Augusto Cesar da Silva on the Brazilian regional scene. No word yet if the UFC plans to reschedule this fight for a future event.

UFC 282 goes down this Saturday, December 10th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The card is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. A lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett & Jared Gordon is set for the co-main event.

