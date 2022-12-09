Darren Till ‘has nothing but good things’ to say about Marvin Vettori after Thailand training session

Darren Till may have found a new recruit for Smesh Bros after a recent training session with fellow UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori in Thailand.

Previously scheduled to fight in April 2021, Till and Vettori wasted no time throwing down after they bumped into each other by chance at Tiger Muay Thai last month. Rather than remaining enemies, however, ‘The Gorilla’ and ‘The Italian Dream’ forged a new friendship while sparring.

Till had ‘nothing but good things’ to say about Vettori after their encounter in Thailand and said he’s ‘one of the nicest guys’ he’s ever met, contrary to the tough guy image projected in the media.

“I was wrestling in the cage at Tiger Muay Thai and I seen this big c*** come in and I thought who the f*** is that? And he’s turned round and it’s Marvin and I’ve thought, ‘Oh, s*** it’s on,” Till told talkSPORT in a recent interview. “We just shook hands and got some work in straight away. None of this pussyfooting around, like, ‘Oh, I might fight you soon, so we won’t train together.’ We just went at it with each other and the next day and the next day.”

“I’m that guy, I beef with everyone and when I see them you know what type of beef it is. It’s just fight beef, don’t take it too personally,” he added. “I thought Marvin actually would, but he was super cool. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Maybe we’ll fight one day but I can’t say nothing but good things about him after meeting him.”

Till returns to action this Saturday at UFC 282 where he takes on South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis on the main card. The PPV, which features Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev as the main event, takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.