Dana White confirms Glover Teixeira will fight winner of UFC 282 main event for LHW title

Dana White has confirmed that Glover Teixeira will get the next title shot despite turning down a fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.

Teixeira lost the light heavyweight title to Jiri Prochazka this past June, losing via fifth-round rear-naked choke in a Fight of the Night at UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore.

A rematch was expected to take place this Saturday, but Prochazka got injured and was forced to pull out of the fight. The Czech Republican relinquished his light heavyweight title and the UFC went ahead and booked Blachowicz-Ankalaev for the vacant championship, with Teixeira expected to challenge the winner next year.

“One hundred percent, yeah,” White said when asked by Paddy Pimblett if Teixeira would get the next title shot (h/t BJPenn.com) “Yeah, I mean the fight [against Ankalaev] was offered to Glover. He didn’t want to take the fight.”

He continued: “So, there will probably be two fights before Jiri comes back. So yeah, it’ll be Glover.”

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev takes place this Saturday, Dec. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.