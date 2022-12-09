UFC 284 fight card shaping up well with Jamie Mullarkey vs. Nasrat Haqparast added

Jamie Mullarkey gets to fight in front of a home crowd for his next UFC outing.

Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie reports that Mullarkey and Nasrat Haqparast are expected to share the Octagon at UFC 284, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Both fighters have confirmed the bout on their respective social media accounts.

Mullarkey recently returned to the win column with a split decision over Michael Johnson in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded appearance at UFC Vegas 58 this past July. Prior to that, the 28-year-old saw a two-fight win streak snapped after he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Jalin Turner at UFC 272 in March.

Haqparast has won three of his past five appearances. The Tristar Gym product earned unanimous decisions over Alexander Muñoz and Rafa García, but fell short to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. He rebounded with a unanimous decision over John Makdessi at UFC Paris this past September.

UFC 284 is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. The current line-up is as follows:

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodríguez vs. Josh Emmett

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Nasrat Haqparast

