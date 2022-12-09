 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 212: Dillashaw retires amid accusations, UFC 292 preview

Episode 213 discussion: TJ Dillashaw retires, Shabazyan leaves ‘toxic’ GFC, Poirier battles staph infection, UFC 282 preview, more

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 213

Dillashaw retires amid steroid accusations - 4:25

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/7/23498160/ufc-mma-news-interview-media-henry-cejudo-tj-dillashaw-retirement-fight-usada

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/6/23496433/ufc-mma-news-social-media-twitter-instagram-tj-dillashaw-retirement-reaction-fight

Poirier hospitalized with staph, still beefing with McGregor - 15:36

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/7/23498157/dustin-poirier-shares-nasty-photo-of-staph-infection-hospital-release-expected-today-mma-ufc-news

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/6/23495817/dustin-poirier-challenges-conor-mcgregor-while-hospitalized-for-staph-infection-ufc-mma-news

Thompson-Holland the gift that keeps giving - 25:53

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/5/23493594/ufc-orlandos-stephen-thompson-reveals-unwritten-rules-for-kevin-holland-fight-mma-news

Edmen Shabazyan had to get away from toxic gym - 32:33

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/12/6/23492946/edmen-shahbazyan-left-toxic-feeling-behind-after-leaving-former-team-ready-for-a-fresh-start-ufc-282

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 39:30

Mookie: Daukhaus, Hermansson, Tuivasa, Schnell, RDA, Holland (1-4)

Stephie: Daukhaus, Hermansson, Tuivasa, Nicolau, RDA, Holland (2-3)

Victor: Daukhaus, Dolidze, Tuivasa, Nicolau, RDA, Holland (3-2)

STANDINGS - 40:10

Mookie: 131-81-3

Stephie: 127-85-3

Victor: 116-96-3

UFC 282

Quarantillo/Hernandez - 41:30

Mitchell/Topuria - 43:07

Till/Du Plessis - 45:18

Ponzinibbio/Morono - 47:41

Pimblett/Gordon - 49:31

Blachowicz/Ankalaev - 50:23

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 10 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...