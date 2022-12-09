UFC 282 ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs, live stream

The UFC is very close to wrapping up its 2022 season. This weekend’s UFC 282 will be the last pay-per-view (and penultimate event) on this year’s calendar. The offering is headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

The card also includes Paddy Pimblett, who is one of the promotion’s most popular and hyped prospects thanks to an undefeated year in the Octagon, who is taken on a tough test in Jared Gordon. Also on the main card we’ve got a banger between Ilia Topuria and Bryce Mitchell, an interesting late replacement duel between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Morono and an appearance by Darren Till, who faces the rising Dricus Du Plessis.

Early today these fighters hit the scales for the official weigh-ins. Now that’s out the way we get to see them in their undies yet again for the ceremonial weigh-ins, which include the obligatory staring contests and screaming we have grown accustomed, too.

Don’t expect to see much emotion on the faces of the men in the main event. However, the aforementioned Pimblett, Till and Topuria might be good for some theatrics.

You can watch it all go down live here, in the video provided below. The stream starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Weigh-in Results

Main card (10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV)

UFC light heavyweight championship: Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

Catchweight (180 lbs): Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) vs. Alex Morono (179.5)

Middleweight: Darren Till (184.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (242.5)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)

Middleweight: Chris Curtis (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo (146) vs. Alexander Hernandez (145.5)

Featherweight: T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Erik Silva (146)

Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs. Daniel Da Silva (129)*

Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Steven Koslow (136)

*Daniel de Silva misses weight by 3 lbs.