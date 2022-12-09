Bellator 289: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello live stream, results and highlights

We’ve got a really interesting Bellator card on tap tonight. Bellator 289 goes live from Uncaseville, CT (of course) and has two tournament semi-finals and a title fight on tap.

The bantamweight grand prix semi-finals has produced two very exciting match-ups. Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov vs. Patchy Mix. Stots vs. Sabatallo serves as the main event, with Stots’ interim Bellator bantamweight title on the line.

Stots has looked sensational against Bellator competition. His only pro loss was to Merab Dvalishvili back in 2017 in the Ring of Combat promotion. Sabatello won his fight on the Contender Series but didn’t do enough to get the UFC contract. Since then he’s invented an ‘Italian Gangster’ character and has used that to add some buzz to his 13-1 pro record.

The co-main event has Liz Carmouche defending the Bellator flyweight title versus Juliana Velasquez. Carmouche TKO’d Velasquez to win the title in her last bout. Velasquez won the title back in 2020, defeating Carmouche’s friend and training partner Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

You can watch the main card for this event on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims are free on YouTube, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Many viewers outside the US (including those in Canada) can watch the main event live on YouTube, too. Those streams are available below.

Full results:

Main card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime):

Bellator interim bantamweight championship/bantamweight grand prix semi-final: Raufeon Stots (c) vs. Danny Sabatello

Bellator flyweight championship: Liz Carmouche (c) vs. Juliana Velasquez

Bantamweight grand prix semi-final: Magomed Magomedov vs. Patchy Mix

Middleweight: Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Prelim card (5:30 p.m. ET on YouTube):

Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Welterweight: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Featherweight: Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Featherweight: Kevin Boehm vs. Kai Kamaka III

Welterweight: Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

Middleweight: Patrick Downey vs. Christian Echols

Bantamweight: Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins