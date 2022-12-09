UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back this weekend with it’s final pay-per-view of the year. This one has survived plenty of bumps along the way, but we still have a title fight on tap. The main event here is Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. That belt has just been vacated by the injured Jiri Prochazka (who was due to defend the belt against Glover Teixeira at this event).

The co-main event for this one is the surging, and ever popular, Paddy Pimblett versus Jared Gordon. Also on the main card is Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis, Santiago Ponzinibbio against Alex Morono (who is coming in for Robbie Lawler) and Bryce Mitchell versus Ilia Topuria.

The prelims feature teenager Raul Rosas Jr. getting his proper UFC debut. He meets Jay Perrin. Past headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus will also fight on the prelims. There are early prelims for us tomorrow, too, headlined by Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez.

Before these fights can happen, though, we gotta hit the scales.

You can watch the weigh-ins right here with live video provided by our friends at MMA Fighting.

Full results:

Main card (10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV)

UFC light heavyweight championship: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Catchweight (180 lbs): Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Middleweight: Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Featherweight: Erik Silva vs. TJ Brown

Flyweight: Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow