UFC 282 staff picks and predictions: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

There’s just one episode left of The Paddy Pimblett this year and it takes place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. At UFC 282 the brash Liverpudlian is facing Jared Gordon in the co-main event, where he hopes to extend his UFC record to 4-0.

Company man Pimblett has gotten a lot of shine since signing with the UFC. Part of that is because of his exciting performances, a bigger part is due to his extremely noticeable personality and a slice of it must be attributed to how friendly he is with his boss (and supportive he is of the company’s pay structure).

So cynics might believe Gordon is being set up to lose here. But, don’t forget, it just takes one punch to win a fight and anyone in the UFC is capable of doing just that. Despite a belief that Gordon is a tough match-up, our staff is siding unanimously with Pimblett (no bias media here, I guess).

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Anton Tabuena: While I still don’t get the hype, Pimblett did impress me in his last bout with Leavitt where he showed wrinkles to his game against a really good grappler. I don’t think he’s among the elite of the division (yet?), but he should be good enough to beat Jared Gordon.

Chris Rini: Jared is from Queens, and I’m from Queens, so he should win this but the stupid coin flip said Paddy so I guess nobody from Queens is gonna be happy on Saturday.

Victor Rodriguez: I’m done doubting Pimblett despite his defensive lapses, but I also agree with Michael Bisping: Jared is tough as hell and might totally spoil the party with his boxing and sprawl game. Problem is that Pimblett doesn’t do traditional double legs like that, he’s more of a trip takedown and clinch guy. That can be messier to deal with and less orthodox compared to what Jared may be used to. Going with the scrambly upstart here. Paddy Pimblett by submission.

Tim Bissell: I think Pimblett will win here, but I don’t expect it to be a sensational showing. Gordon is tough as nails and has lots of experience. I think he’ll be able to nullify a lot of what Pimblett does to end fights, but struggle to impose his will in the fight. Ultimately, I think Pimblett’s size (five inch reach advantage) and age advantage, paired with his creativity, will be enough to help him build a pretty good case for the judges over five rounds. However, Pimblett has shown he’s willing to throw caution to the wind to be an entertainer, so I think there is a chance he gets cocky and then caught here. Even so, that possibility is not enough to convince me that he goes ahead and does exactly what the UFC wants from him here. Paddy Pimblett by decision.

Zane Simon: There’s a solid chance that Pimblett is reaching the upper limits of where his balls-to-the wall aggression style can take him without a range striking or technical wrestling game, but Gordon has a few stylistic gaps of his own that play really well into what Pimblett wants to do. Notably, while Gordon’s striking game has improved a lot, he’s also something of a blank slate from range, preferring to pressure relentlessly and fall into the clinch when his opposition stands their ground. The fact that he’s not a superb wrestler there himself, and that he’s not a big finishing threat on the feet, means that this fight is likely to contain numerous points where Gordon & Pimblett clash hard and create chaos. In those kinds of situations one dynamic quickly comes to mind: namely that Jared Gordon often always gives his back up to stand out of takedowns, and that Pimblett is a truly excellent back-take specialist. Sooner or later, I gotta think that costs Gordon bad. Paddy Pimblett by submission, round 2.

Staff picking Pimblett: Anton, Chris, Bissell, Victor, Kristen, Zane, Dayne, Stephie

Staff picking Gordon: