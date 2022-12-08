Joe Rogan accuses The Rock of using steroids: ‘There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean’

Joe Rogan has taken aim at one of the world’s most popular celebrities.

The UFC commentator and host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast questioned Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s physique and urged the former WWE superstar to be honest about how he got so “massive.”

“The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan said. “He should make a video in response to the ‘Liver King’ video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a f---ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

Rogan’s comments come after Brian Johnson, a social media personality known as The Liver King who gained notoriety for his raw organ meat diet and shredded physique, was using performance-enhancing drugs to maintain his physique.

Rogan also questioned whether Chris Hemsworth took steroids for Thor: Love And Thunder and discussed Mickey Rourke using steroids while filming The Wrestler.

“There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

While Johnson has neither confirmed nor denied any steroid usage, much has been written about the Hollywood star’s diet. In an interview with Delish, Johnson revealed that his diet has added up to between 6,000 and 8,000 calories per day split over six meals a day.