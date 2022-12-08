UFC president Dana White reveals the three ‘scariest’ fighters he’s ever worked with

Dana White has worked with some ‘bad motherf-ckers’ over the years, but three men stand out as the scariest and most intimidating fighters he’s ever worked with.

Derrick Lewis is at the top of the list, a man who is as intense and intimidating as they come, save for his sense of humor. White has enjoyed working with Lewis for the last eight years but dreads to think what would happen if he ever got on the wrong side of ‘The Black Beast’.

“Always when you’re fucking around with the heavyweights, like Derrick Lewis,” White said during a recent interview with Paddy Pimblett (h/t MMA News). “When Derrick Lewis comes to a staredown, the only thing that makes him even a little bit not scary is that he actually has a sense of humor. He’s funny sometimes. But, god forbid you get in there with Derrick Lewis and he doesn’t like the other fighter. I was in between him and another guy one time at the faceoff, and I started trying to stop him. I might as well not f***ing be there.”

Then there's Jon Jones, the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, widely regarded as the best — and perhaps the most intimidating — fighter of all time. White said Jones “is one of those guys too. Jon Jones is a freak of nature.”

Third on the list is Alex Pereira, a man who won the middleweight championship after just four fights in the UFC and the only fighter to KO Israel Adesanya in kickboxing and MMA. White described ‘Poatan’ as a ‘stone-cold killer’.

“One of the scariest guys and intimidating dudes right now is [Alex] Pereira,” he said. “When you look at the guy he looks like a stone-cold fucking killer. Off the top of my head, those are the three that come to mind.”

White will attend UFC 282 this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring a light heavyweight title clash between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev as the main event.