Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan: How to stream, ppv price, start time, fight card updates

Terence Crawford is action this weekend and he is putting up his WBO welterweight title against the unheralded David Avanesyan (whom he is expected to beat with relative ease). So if you’re a Crawford fan, or you just want to see one of the best fighters of the past decade fight, below are all the ways you can do that (spoiler alert — you’ll need to get on something called BLK Prime).

This isn’t the fight many fans were hoping to see this year. There was excitement back in September when it was reported that Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. had agreed to a welterweight unification bout. However, that fell through.

So now Crawford will take on the European welterweight champion, with many hoping he gets through it unscathed so we get to see Crawford vs. Spence Jr. some time next year.

Also on this card, former UFC, Bellator and Strikeforce champion Cris Cyborg will continue her forays into boxing. She will fight Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event.

Fight Card

Main card (9 p.m. ET)

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan (ringwalk expected at 11 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez

Prelim card (5 p.m. ET)

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez

Tickets

Tickets at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE are available here.

Live Stream

Crawford vs. Avanesyan is airing on streaming service BLK Prime.

BLK Prime costs $3.99 a month and is available, as an app, on both Android and Apple devices. BLK Prime is also available on AppleTV, Amazon FireTV and Roku TV streaming services.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan is not included with a monthly subscription to BLK Prime. To watch that event, it must be purchased for $39.99. Once purchased, it can be viewed online here or on one of the streaming services that carries BLK Prime.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.