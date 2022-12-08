Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin: How to stream, ppv price, start time, fight card updates

One of the best fights this weekend has on offer goes down at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. There Teofimo Lopez will face Sandor Martin for the WBO International super lightweight title.

Lopez is coming off a TKO win claim the vacant WBC-NABF and WBO titles. That win saw him rebound from his only pro loss, a split decision to George Kambosas Jr. last year that saw him lose his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles.

Martin is the WBA International super-lightweight champion. He beat Jose Felix Jr. last time out, in April. Last year he took a majority decision over Mikey Garcia in a massive upset.

Bout Order

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin; For the vacant WBO International super lightweight title (ringwalk expected at 11 p.m. ET)

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest; Heavyweight

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar; Super welterweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos; Lightweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic; Welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia; Featherweight

Mike O’Han Jr. vs. Delante Johnson; Junior welterweight

Frederic Julan vs. Joe Ward; Light heavyweight

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas; Heavyweight

Tickets

Tickets at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY are available here.

Live Stream

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin will air on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

In the UK this event will air on Sky Sports.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.