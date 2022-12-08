UFC 282 midweek odds: Blachowicz underdog to Ankalaev, Pimblett strongly favored over Gordon

UFC 282 kicks off this Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and there will be a new light heavyweight champion crowned before it’s all said and done. Competing for for the vacant strap, the UFC’s #4 ranked 205-pounder, Magomed Ankalaev, will battle it out with the former champion, Jan Blachowicz in the main event. For the co-main, fan-favorite up and comer, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, will tangle with the always game, Jared “Flash” Gordon. Let’s see what the betting odds have to say about these matchups.

Despite once holding the UFC’s light heavyweight belt, the oddsmakers see Blachowicz as an underdog against the likes of a surging Ankalaev.

Magomed’s moneyline is sitting around the -280 mark, and dropping $100 in his direction could possibly see a total payout of $135.71. As for Jan, you will find his betting line listed at sizable dog tag of +235. A $100 gamble on the former champ stands to make a total profit of $235.

Ankalaev is the surging contender, mostly unblemished, and hungry for his shot at being the king of the jungle. He’s well rounded, physical enough, and absolutely deserves to be the favorite here. A word of caution, though: if we learned anything from Blachowicz winning the belt (or even from the guy he lost it to in Glover Teixeira) it’s that 205-pounds has been rather kind to old-heads hanging around at the top.

In the UFC 282 co-main event, the odds have Paddy Pimblett heavily favored over Jared Gordon.

Paddy “The Baddy” is being offered up with a sizable favored line of -245, where a hundred dollar bet has a chance of earning a total payout of $140.82. “Flash” Gordon is trending with an underdog position of +205, and throwing a bill his way could land you a return of $305 altogether.

Pimblett has a lot of fans and a lot hype behind him, which explains why he’s being offered up with a bit of an over-valued line against such a tough veteran in Gordon. Paddy has won and finished five fights in a row (three in the UFC), but Jared has won four of his last five (five in the UFC), including a win over Leonardo Santos in his last outing. Don’t be surprised if this fight ends up being a lot closer than the odds are indicating.

Check out the UFC 282 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins.