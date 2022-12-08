UFC 282 has had its fair share of injuries to deal with. While dealing with the loss of the main event is definitely a major blow, however, most of the rest of the card isn’t any worse for the cancellations. We’ll still get a light heavyweight title fight at the top, between Jan Blachowicz & Magomed Ankalaev. Paired up with that we’ve got the return of Paddy Pimblett and a surefire thriller between Ilia Topuria and Bryce Mitchell.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 282 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev — At 10:41, Odds 29:09, Picks, Zane: Ankalaev, Connor: Blachowicz

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon — At 29:30, Odds 36:05, Picks 36:18, Both: Pimblett

Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio — At 36:18, Odds-Skipped, Picks, Both: Ponzinibbio

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis — At 43:42, Odds 54:13, Picks, Both: du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria — At 54:22, Odds 1:08:04, Picks, Zane: Topuria, Connor: Mitchell

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus — At 1:58, Odds 9:39, Picks, Both: Rozenstruik

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin — At 11:49, Odds 22:30, Picks, Both: Rosas Jr.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — At 22:46, Odds 31:51, Picks, Both: Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley — At 32:38, Odds 40:47, Picks, Both: Curtis

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez — At 41:30, Odds 51:03, Picks, Both: Quarantillo

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva — At 52:00, Odds 57:05, Picks, Both: Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva — At 57:52, Odds 1:02:19, Picks, Both: Salvador

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow — At 1:02:44, Odds 1:08:09, Picks, Both: Koslow

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ : Zane picked 8/14 and Connor was in the lead for the second event in a row, he picked 9/14.

Zane picked 8/14 and Connor was in the lead for the second event in a row, he picked 9/14. Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in 2020, through UFC Orlando , 2022: Zane is now at 784/1219 for 64.32% and Connor is now at 740/1219 for 60.71%

in 2020, through , 2022: Zane is now at 784/1219 for 64.32% and Connor is now at 740/1219 for 60.71% So far, for 2022: Zane is at 314/482 for 65.39% and Connor is at 298/482 for 60.67%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

