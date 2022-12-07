Anthony Smith thinks Conor McGregor would be wise to avoid a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor is 1-2 to Poirier in their trilogy series, with both fighters agreeing to a fourth fight after they got into an entertaining back-and-forth on social media earlier this week.

Smith admits he would watch the fight just for the pre-fight buildup but thinks McGregor would lose again based on his last two outings at UFC 254 and UFC 264 where he lost to Poirier both times via stoppage, breaking his leg in the trilogy.

“I don’t want to pull back the curtain too far here Mike. But, we all know the price tag that probably comes with a Conor McGregor fight. So you can say all you want, ‘Oh, I don’t want it.’ I love Dustin Poirier. I love everything he stands for, Dustin’s full of sh*t. He’s going to take that paycheck any chance he gets, and I’m here to watch it. I’ll buy it, and I’ll put money in his pocket. I’m here for it, just for the buildup,” Smith told co-host Michael Bisping during a recent episode of Believe You Me (h/t Low Kick MMA).

Poirier was recently hospitalized for a staph infection which he posted photos of on social media. The former two-time UFC lightweight title challenger was prescribed antibiotics, which he claims are working. Poirier is expected to be released from hospital later today.

McGregor, meanwhile, is still recovering from the injury TKO loss he suffered to Poirier last July. He is expected to return to the UFC next year, possibly at welterweight.