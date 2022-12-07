Aljamain Sterling has opened as a slight betting favorite over Henry Cejudo in their proposed bantamweight title bout in March 2023.

BestFightOdds.com released the opening odds after defending UFC champion Sterling revealed that his next title defense would be against Cejudo, who will look to reclaim the throne after relinquishing the title in 2020.

Sterling has opened as a -120 favorite, while former two-division champ and Olympic gold medalist Cejudo is a +100 underdog.

Sterling last fought at UFC 280 where he defended his bantamweight title with a dominant TKO victory over T.J. Dillashaw, who entered the bout with a dislocated shoulder. Prior to that, he beat Petr Yan to retain the championship in his first title defense. Their first fight resulted in a controversial DQ win for Sterling, with ‘The Funkmaster’ silencing his critics in the rematch with a hard-fought split decision victory.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since he defeated Dominick Cruz via TKO at UFC 249, abruptly announcing his retirement following the fight. Before his retirement, he was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, becoming one of just four fighters to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

Sterling vs. Cejudo is expected to take place next year, possibly at UFC 285 on March 4.