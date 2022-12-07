Conor McGregor returns fire after Joe Rogan’s PED accusations; deletes tweet

After Conor McGregor’s own curious statements seemingly admitting use of banned substances to “heal,” Joe Rogan spoke openly about the Irishman’s “massive” muscle gain and possible PED use.

“It seemed exactly like (McGregor was justifying PED use),” Rogan said on his podcast about McGregor’s recent comments.

“Not only that. He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup,” he said. “Like it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.

“The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. You can just juice up.”

Unsurprisingly, McGregor responded on twitter and took aim at the 55-year-old UFC commentator’s martial arts background and physique.

“Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competitions, call the cops hahahahaah,” McGregor wrote in a tweet that was deleted soon after posting.

Rogan has been pretty open about using testosterone and human growth hormone in the past. As McGregor noted though, the commentator isn’t really a pro athlete, and Rogan himself previously said that the only thing he’s trying to cheat with that is “old age.”

McGregor isn’t the only former champion that took himself out of the USADA testing pool while recovering from injury. T.J. Dillashaw, who previously tested positive for EPO, has recently followed suit now that he’s facing a long layoff due to shoulder surgery.