UFC 282 prelims preview: Can Chris Curtis reignite his Cinderella run?

Not that it matters much, but the UFC made my job easier by quickly finding a replacement for Robbie Lawler to face Santiago Ponzinibbio. While that contest will be on the main card of UFC 282, it makes it so I don’t have to guess which preliminary contest would have been moved to the paid part of the card. It also means Billy Quarantillo and Alexander Hernandez will be on the early preliminary card, but there’s no harm in covering them on this portion of the previews. Keeping Ponzinibbio on the card greatly increases the depth as it leaves two contests on the prelims with at least one ranked fighter... ensuring the card doesn’t end up being on the shallow end of 2022 PPV’s. I wouldn’t go so far as to proclaim any of the fights feature future title challengers, but there does appear to be some major challengers to pick up some of the Bonus money.

For the early prelims preview, click here.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus, Heavyweight

The Rozenstruik playbook is well established at this point. Either he blasts his opponent into oblivion or he loses. Should Rozenstruik lose, it might be from his opponent putting him away, but it seems more likely they simply avoid his power and outpoint him given Rozenstruik has long periods of inactivity. Rozenstruik has increased his output some, but not enough for him to consistently win decisions. Thus, we’re left with the two-true outcomes of Rozenstruik getting the KO or losing.

Avoiding Rozenstruik’s power is easier said than done. Given Rozenstruik’s complete lack of a ground game, the surest route to victory is to put the native of Suriname on his back. However, Rozenstruik is also aware of that and has put in plenty of time and effort to develop some solid takedown defense. The other route is to risk entering his range and getting blasted. Rozenstruik isn’t quite on the raw level of Francis Ngannou or Derrick Lewis in terms of power, but he isn’t far off. Given his kickboxing background, Rozenstruik is more technical than either of those two and is skilled at setting traps.

Daukaus isn’t a bad boxer. In fact, he’s one of the better pure boxers in the division, thanks to his fast hands. The former policeman is a solid technician who has proven to be a surprisingly solid athlete despite his flabby frame. To be fair to Daukaus, he has been trimming off some of the extra weight that he’s been carrying. The question is whether that weight loss will be a benefit to him in this contest. Sure, it might improve his conditioning, but that hasn’t been an issue thus far. Given Rozenstruik doesn’t push a heavy pace, that’s even further reason to doubt it will be an issue.

The reason for concern about Daukaus slimming down is that extra weight could prove to be useful in keeping Rozenstruik either on his back or against the fence. Daukaus has some wrestling in his background, but hasn’t secured a takedown yet in his six UFC contests. He has shown some good clinch work against the fence, but that’s also playing with fire given Rozenstruik has made strides within the clinch himself, scoring with power strikes on the break.

Given he has been KO’d in his last two contests, Daukaus’ chin has come under question. Rozenstruik has been KO’d twice in the UFC as well, but he has also fought more high-level competition and KO’d his fair share. For Daukaus to fight his fight, that means walking into Rozenstruik’s range. It’s no guarantee he’ll go down with one strike, but Rozenstruik is good at finding the strike he needs to hit the showers early. Rozenstruik via KO of RD1

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, Middleweight

If all goes according to plan, these two stand a pretty good chance of picking up an extra $50K. Though there are some notable differences in their approach, both prefer to stand and trade and have more than sufficient supplies of power to turn the lights out.

Buckley has received a sizeable push from the UFC ever since delivering one of the all-time great KO’s on Impa Kasanganay. He’s had some ups and downs since that point, but he has displayed enough growth to justify whatever push the UFC has opted to give him... at least up to this point. Buckley put on a competitive contest with Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year, but ultimately came up short. Buckley has to start winning fights that aren’t designed for him to get win if the push is going to continue to be worthwhile.

Curtis is anything but a fighter Buckley is supposed to beat. One of the better stories to close out the year 2021, Curtis got his call the UFC long after he’d established himself as one of the craftier strikers outside of the UFC. It isn’t just that Curtis utilizes tight and tidy technique; he also has sixth sense for understanding his opponents movements that only comes with years of experience. Just ask Phil Hawes and Brendan Allen about Curtis’ instincts....

Buckley is creative enough that he might be able to catch Curtis with something from out of left field, but the odds seem to be against that happening. Curtis isn’t known for his grappling, but neither is Buckley. Perhaps Buckley can mix in enough takedowns to somehow steal away the win, but Curtis demonstrated fantastic takedown defense against Rodolfo Vieira. Buckley has also struggled down the stretch of several of his contests, exhibiting a shoddy gas tank. Buckley is probably the more physically gifted talent at this stage, but I’m not so sure he has acquired enough know-how to upend the savvy Curtis outside of a puncher’s chance. While Buckley has a better puncher’s chance than most, I’m still not willing to say he’s more likely to put away Curtis when other fighters who are more proven haven’t been able to. In fact, I see Curtis taking advantage of a fading Buckley. Curtis via TKO of RD3