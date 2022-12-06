‘Man up and fight me’ - Michel Pereira tired of waiting, calls out Chimaev, Thompson, Covington

UFC welterweight contender Michel Pereira is feeling impatient. Having defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio back in May, the Brazilian can’t seem to figure out what’s taking the UFC so long to find another fight—although he does have a hunch.

In a recent interview with Ag Fight, Pereira blamed his fellow ranked welterweights for the long hiatus, claiming that most of them have been ducking him on purpose. In order to find an opponent, ‘Demolidor’ called out a few of the most notable names in the division, including recent UFC Orlando winner Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who expressed a willingness to face the Brazilian in the past.

“I’m training, I’m ready,” Pereira explained. “My managers are trying to get me a fight in Rio, but it’s been hard to find an opponent. Those are guys are way too picky. I’ve been waiting for the ranked guys in my division to man up and fight me. I’d fight (Li) Jingliang, the one Chimaev almost killed. This fight was offered to me and I took it, the it was offered to him and he turned it down. I don’t know what those guys are thinking, the reason why they won’t fight me,”

“I’d fight (Colby) Covington,” Pereira said. “I’d really like to fight (Khamzat) Chimaev, because he talks too much. I’d fight Thompson. The only ones I wouldn’t fight are (Vicente) Luque and (Gilbert) Burns. The rest of them, I’m ready for them, they can all come at me. I ask, but they don’t accept it. They’re sissies. Whoever wants it, I’m here.”

Currently on a five-fight winning streak, Pereira (28-11-2 NC) defeated Zelim Imadaev, Khaos Williams, Niko Price and Andre Fialho prior to his most recent win, against Ponzinibbio. The 29-year-old’s latest defeat is was a DQ loss due to an illegal knee against Diego Sanchez, back in February 2020.