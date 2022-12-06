UFC champ Weili Zhang promises ‘banger’ with potential Valentina Shevchenko superfight

After reclaiming the UFC strawweight title, Zhang Weili has grand plans for herself. The newly-minted champion is now looking at a potential superfight with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

When asked about it during a recent interview on The MMA Hour, “Magnum” said she is definitely interested in a clash with the reigning 125-pound queen in the future.

“Yes. It’s a must, for sure,” she said about the Shevchenko bout through a translator. “No question.”

“I thought about this a couple of years back. Eventually, we will run into each other in the octagon because the weight divisions are so close.”

While Weili admitted that winning the flyweight title won’t be a guarantee, she did, at the very least, promise a fight to remember.

“I don’t know for sure if I’ll take the belt away from her, but one thing I can guarantee is it’s going to be a banger if me and the champ get in the octagon. It will be a great performance, regardless of the outcome.”

With the win over Esparza, Zhang (23-3) is now on a two-fight win streak. Shevchenko (23-3), meanwhile, hasn’t fought since her split decision win over Taila Santos at UFC 275 in June.