Ready to get slapped again? - Poirier challenges McGregor while hospitalized, Diaz responds

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor may have just verbally agreed on a fourth fight while the former was hospitalized for a staph infection.

By Milan Ordoñez
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference in July 2021.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rivals Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor may have agreed on a fourth fight… all while the former was hospitalized for an apparent severe case of a staph infection. The conversation happened over Twitter, when “The Notorious” sent some well-wishes to “The Diamond.”

Poirier took this chance to call out McGregor, who is currently out of the USADA testing pool and is filming the remake of the 1989 classic Road House.

The Irishman, of course, didn’t take it lightly and issued this response.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nate Diaz decided to chime in as well.

McGregor and Poirier have so far fought thrice already. Poirier holds two victories over, with the most recent one happening at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor broke his leg in round one, resulting in a TKO win for his opponent.

The former champ-champ has been out of action ever since. Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off a Fight of the Night performance with Michael Chandler at UFC 281, where he won via third-round submission.

