Ready to get slapped again? - Poirier challenges McGregor while hospitalized, Diaz responds

Rivals Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor may have agreed on a fourth fight… all while the former was hospitalized for an apparent severe case of a staph infection. The conversation happened over Twitter, when “The Notorious” sent some well-wishes to “The Diamond.”

Going on day 2 in the hospital. Shits getting serious — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 5, 2022

Heal up soon scruffy knickers https://t.co/lvAQhAXFYf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

Poirier took this chance to call out McGregor, who is currently out of the USADA testing pool and is filming the remake of the 1989 classic Road House.

You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again!? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 5, 2022

The Irishman, of course, didn’t take it lightly and issued this response.

Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn. You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the missus will love it — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nate Diaz decided to chime in as well.

You both get knocked out all the time pic.twitter.com/b73xW5M79c — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 5, 2022

u 2 but just for the weed,we build weed company fuck the piss sauce I gave dat tick at press conf. Not even a thanks. He going in a box me and you going in a hot box for the knock hahahaa. I’m in Amsterdam like sadam rockin round Iran ahahah van dam chop his head quick. Must — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

McGregor and Poirier have so far fought thrice already. Poirier holds two victories over, with the most recent one happening at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor broke his leg in round one, resulting in a TKO win for his opponent.

The former champ-champ has been out of action ever since. Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off a Fight of the Night performance with Michael Chandler at UFC 281, where he won via third-round submission.