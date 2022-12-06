Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 212

UFC Orlando top storylines - 1:57

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/91801-ufc-fight-night

McGregor settles lawsuit with Chiesa - 38:10

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/3/23491126/conor-mcgregor-settles-bus-attack-lawsuit-with-michael-chiesa

Krause is basically ex-communicado during betting probe - 43:47

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/2/23490676/james-krause-suspended-glory-mma-fighters-barred-ufc-events-darrick-minner-nsac-gambling-news

Wonderboy reveals jail time - 54:54

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/12/2/23489279/ufc-orlandos-stephen-thompson-reveals-spending-time-in-jail-kevin-holland-welterweight-mma-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 1:02:43

Diego Pacheco starches Adrian Luna

https://twitter.com/DanCanobbio/status/1599230405177409537

BKFC KO

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1599254187115962368

