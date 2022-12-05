Robbie Lawler injured, removed from fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 282

UFC 282 has taken an unfortunate hit.

Robbie Lawler is out of his fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio at the upcoming pay-per-view event on Saturday. Brett Okamoto of ESPN reports that the former UFC welterweight champion suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him to withdraw. The promotion is searching for a short-notice replacement for Ponzinibbio.

Lawler is 1-5 in his past six Octagon appearances. ‘Ruthless’ snapped a four-fight losing streak with a third-round TKO of Nick Diaz (at middleweight) at UFC 266, but suffered a second-round TKO loss at the hands of Bryan Barberena at UFC 276.

Ponzinibbio has fallen to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira by split decision at UFC 269 and UFC Vegas 55, respectively. Prior to those losses, the Argentinian fighter defeated Miguel Baeza in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded appearance at UFC Vegas 28.

UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight championship fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The current line-up is as follows:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. TBA

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN2)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

