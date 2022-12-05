Joe Rogan states what he believes is major reason for Conor McGregor’s ‘demise’

Joe Rogan thinks we could be overlooking Conor McGregor’s inactivity over the last several years and believes the Irishman’s absence from the Octagon could have played a major role in his defeats to Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor hasn’t picked up a win since 2020 when he starched Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, finishing ‘Cowboy’ just 40 seconds into the opening round in a Performance of the Night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Since then he has gone 1-3 in his last four, losing once to American Kickboxing Academy’s Nurmagomedov (submission) and twice to American Top Team’s Poirier (TKO).

Rogan discussed the possible reason for McGregor’s poor form during a recent conversation with YouTuber More Plates More Dates.

“I wonder, you know, it could just be inactivity too,” Rogan said (Sportskeeda). “Inactivity is probably one of the bigger factors in his demise, maybe even more so than just the silk sheets. Like he said that after the Dustin Poirier fight, when Poirier knocked him out.”

McGregor is still recovering from his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July. He is expected to be out of action for at least another six months due to having to re-enter USADA’s six-month testing pool.