Fights on Tap: Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee among 6 UFC bouts announced

The final pay-per-view of the year is upon us, folks. UFC 282 goes down on Sat., Dec. 10 and features a light heavyweight championship fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Sounds fun, right? Before we can get to that event, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized six fights this week, and a pair of ranked women’s flyweights are sharing the Octagon next year.
For her next assignment, Maycee Barber is getting a top-ten opponent. The ‘Future’ returns against Andrea Lee at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Mar. 25 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.
Barber has returned to her winning ways since losing two straight to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso. The 24-year-old rattled off three wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Eye in recent appearances. As for Lee, she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 54 this past May. That snapped a two-fight win streak for ‘KGB’.
UFC 282 — December 10
Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — December 17
Cody Brundage vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk — middleweight
Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — January 14
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — March 11
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — March 25
Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee — women’s flyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 289 — December 9
Lucas Brennan vs. Dre Miley — featherweight
Bellator Dublin — February 25
Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan — lightweight
Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie — featherweight
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh — featherweight
Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan — lightweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 148 — December 31
Tuomas Grönvall vs. Wilson Reis — bantamweight
