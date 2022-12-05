Fights on Tap: Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee among 6 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The final pay-per-view of the year is upon us, folks. UFC 282 goes down on Sat., Dec. 10 and features a light heavyweight championship fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. Sounds fun, right? Before we can get to that event, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized six fights this week, and a pair of ranked women’s flyweights are sharing the Octagon next year.

For her next assignment, Maycee Barber is getting a top-ten opponent. The ‘Future’ returns against Andrea Lee at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Mar. 25 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.

Barber has returned to her winning ways since losing two straight to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso. The 24-year-old rattled off three wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Eye in recent appearances. As for Lee, she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 54 this past May. That snapped a two-fight win streak for ‘KGB’.

UFC 282 — December 10

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Cody Brundage vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk — middleweight

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — March 11

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — March 25

Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee — women’s flyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 289 — December 9

Lucas Brennan vs. Dre Miley — featherweight

Bellator Dublin — February 25

Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan — lightweight

Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie — featherweight

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh — featherweight

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan — lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 148 — December 31

Tuomas Grönvall vs. Wilson Reis — bantamweight