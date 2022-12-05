Stephen Thompson wants Conor McGregor next: ‘Let’s make it happen’

Fresh off his dominant TKO victory and Fight of the Night performance against Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 42, welterweight veteran Stephen Thompson has called out Conor McGregor (respectfully, of course).

Thompson said he would love to welcome McGregor back to the Octagon for a stand-up battle in what ‘Wonderboy’ promises would be a bonafide pay-per-view seller and a fight for the ages.

“100% [he’d take the McGregor fight]. 100%. I would love that fight,” Thompson said following his fourth-round stoppage victory over Holland (h/t BJPenn.com). “I think it would be an awesome fight. We’ll shake it out right there in the middle of the Octagon. So, that would be a fun fight for sure, man. Let’s make it happen!”

McGregor is expected to return to the UFC next year after he re-enters USADA’s pool and completes six months of mandatory drug testing. The former Cage Warriors and UFC two-division champion left USADA’s pool after needing some time off to recover following his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 last July. He is expected to make a comeback at welterweight — hence Thompson’s callout — after putting on some considerable muscle mass during his hiatus.