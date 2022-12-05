 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Contributors: June M. Williams
Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest PPV (pay-per-view) event 2022 has to offer, UFC 282, which goes down on Saturday, December 10th when the UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We get a great title fight this weekend; in the main event, the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is featuring a blockbuster Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Title showdown, with a must-watch thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, No. 3 ranked Jan Blachowicz (29-9), battle Magomed Ankalaev (18-1).

Meanwhile, in UFC 282’s PPV (pay-per-view) co-main event, we get the massively popular ‘Paddy the Baddy’ UFC Lightweight Liverpool sensation (19-3) vs American Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon (19-5), in their first Co-Main bouts

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing a must see tilt between Welterweights Santiago ‘Argentine Dagger’ Ponzinibbio and ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler.

The UFC 282 main PPV card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ PPV with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded with nine Prelims on ESPN+ at 8/5PM ETPT, and the massive 14-bout event starting off with likely five of those turning into Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Official UFC 282 Fight Poster: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

BLOCKBUSTER TITLE-FIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Sat. DEC. 10, 2022, with a must-see thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, No. 3 ranked Jan Blachowicz (29-9), battle No. 4 division ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1), for the UFC Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, in UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we get the massively popular ‘Paddy the Baddy’ UFC Lightweight Liverpool sensation (19-3) vs American Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon (19-5) in their first Co-Main bouts. These bouts will be preceded by an exciting Welterweight barnburner between Santiago ‘Argentine Dagger’ Ponzinibbio and ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler, in a must-see barnburner.

Dec 5, 2022, 5:00am EST