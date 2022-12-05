UFC 282 Picks & UFC Orlando Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

John has taken a second week on hiatus from the show, but will hopefully join us again next week.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Orlando REACTIONS —

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw only one exciting first round finish, but an unprecedented eight thrilling KO/TKO’s, just one submission, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Roman Dolidze and Sergei Pavlovich. FOTN: Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland.

Official UFC Orlando Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD

At 2:47 — 14. Main Event: Stephen Thompson (17-6) DEF. Kevin Holland (23-9) — via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

At 5:30 — 13. Co-Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) DEF. Bryan Barberena (18-9) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2

At 8:03 — 12. Matheus Nicolau (19-2) DEF. Matt Schnell (16-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2

At 10:08 — 11. Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) DEF. Tai Tuivasa (15-5) — via KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1

At 11:56 — 10. Roman Dolidze (12-1) DEF. Jack Hermansson (23-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

At 14:01 — 9. Eryk Anders (15-7) DEF. Kyle Daukaus (11-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2

At 14:47 — 8. Philip Rowe (10-3) DEF. Niko Price (15-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3

PRELIMS

At 15:29 — 7. Angela Hill (15-12) DEF. Emily Ducote (12-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 16:33 — 6. Clay Guida (38-22) DEF. Scott Holtzman (14-6) — via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

At 18:12 — 5. Michael Johnson (21-18) DEF. Marc Diakiese (16-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 20:36 — 4. Jonathan Pearce (14-4) DEF. Darren Elkins (27-11) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 23:11 — 3. Natan Levy (8-1) DEF. Genaro Valdéz (10-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 23:59 — 2. Francis Marshall (7-0) DEF. Marcelo Rojo (16-9) — via KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2

At 24:35 — 1. Yazmin Jauregui (10-0) DEF. Istela Nunes (6-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 282 PPV (pay-per-view) bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 10th., 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC 282 (13 Cares, Eugene & Stephie, John yet TBD):

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. DEC. 10 — 10/7PM ETPT (8 CARES)

14. UFC Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz (29-9) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) — At 45:16, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie, John yet TBD)

13. Co-Main - 155lbs: Paddy Pimblett (19-3) vs. Jared Gordon (19-5) — At 41:20, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie, John yet TBD)

12. 170lbs: Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) vs. Robbie Lawler (29-16) — At 40:01

11. 185lbs: Darren Till (18-4) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (17-2) — At 39:08, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie, John yet TBD)

10. 145lbs: Bryce Mitchell (15-0) vs. Ilia Topuria (12-0) — At 35:57, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie, John yet TBD)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (5 Cares)

9. 185lbs: Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5) — At 34:08

8. 145lbs: Billy Quarantillo (16-4) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-5) — At 32:11, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie, John yet TBD)

7. 145lbs: Erik Silva (9-1) vs. TJ Brown (16-9) — At 31:50

6. 265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-5) — At 30:12, 1 Care (Eugene, John yet TBD)

5. 185lbs: Chris Curtis (29-9) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-5) — At 28:31, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie... John’s picks not in yet at time of recording)

4. 125lbs: Daniel da Silva (11-4) vs. Vinicius Salvador (14-4) — At 28:19

3. 135lbs: Jay Perrin (10-6) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (6-0) — At 27:58

2. 205lbs: Ovince St. Preux (26-16) vs. Antonio Trócoli (12-3) — At 27:15

1. 135lbs: Cameron Saaiman (6-0) vs. Steven Koslow (6-0) — At 27:06

