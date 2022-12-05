PEDs? Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor’s piss would ‘burn a hole’ through a USADA cup

Joe Rogan reacted to Conor McGregor’s curious tweets on USADA that he eventually deleted, seemingly admitting to use of prohibited substances to “heal” and wanting policies on PEDs changed for those involved in injuries.

The longtime UFC color commentator invited a popular bodybuilder and PED expert as a guest on his podcast, where they both stated how the Irishman clearly “doesn’t pass the eye test” now that he left the USADA testing pool.

“It seemed exactly like (McGregor was justifying PED use),” Rogan said on his podcast about McGregor’s recent comments.

“Not only that. He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup,” he said. “Like it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.

“The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. You can just juice up,” Rogan continued. “It seems weird and you just need six months. If someone had an injury though, that’s a very wise way to approach it.

“And he looks massive!” Rogan exclaimed. “He looks like he’s over 200 pounds right now.”

Rogan’s bodybuilder guest also called McGregor “juicy” and believes the fighter is “almost certainly” taking something now that gained a lot of muscle while not being tested.

“HGH, peptides, androgens are very restorative, like they’ll reinforce bone mineral density,” Derek from More Plates More Dates speculated. “Like, there’s certain stuff that’s going to stay in the system for a long time he could never use, but anything pro-bone integrity, I would be highly incentivized. If I was him and I wasn’t being tested, I’d be pushing that vector hard.”

McGregor also had harsh words towards Rogan recently, calling him a “f—ng tick” over his commentary.