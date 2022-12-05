MMA superstar Nate Diaz awarded Stockton’s key to the city

UFC veteran and MMA superstar Nate Diaz is getting props from his home city of Stockton. The 37-year-old was awarded with the key to the city during a recent NBA G League game of the Stockton Kings, an affiliate team of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln led the ceremony, where he lauded Diaz for his ‘grit and determination.

“We want to thank you for the grit and determination that you display every time you step into a fight,” Lincoln said (H/T MMA Fighting). “And I want you to know that that grit and determination is built into the very fabric of the city that you represent.”

Diaz, the forever proud Stockton native, accepted the recognition.

“I want to say it’s an honor, thank you very much to Stockton, California, for rocking with me. I’ve been rocking with Stockton this whole time ... I’m going to be forever rocking Stockton, I ain’t going nowhere.”

Diaz, who entered the UFC via the fifth season of the Ultimate Fighter reality show in 2007, has been a staunch fan favorite during his stint with the organization. His stock saw a massive boost when he defeated fellow superstar Conor McGregor in 2016.

Diaz last saw action at UFC 279 in September against Tony Ferguson, whom he defeated via fourth-round submission. He decided to leave the UFC to pursue other prizefighting ventures, which according to his manager, will likely involve a boxing run in 2023.