UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Orlando: 'Thompson vs Holland' now 14-bout Fight Night event; which took place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw only one exciting first round finish, but an unprecedented eight thrilling KO/TKO’s, just one submission, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Roman Dolidze and Sergei Pavlovich. FOTN: Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland.

Official UFC Orlando Scorecards

MAIN CARD

14. Main Event: Stephen Thompson (17-6) DEF. Kevin Holland (23-9) — via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

13. Co-Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) DEF. Bryan Barberena (18-9) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2

12. Matheus Nicolau (19-2) DEF. Matt Schnell (16-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2

11. Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) DEF. Tai Tuivasa (15-5) — via KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1

10. Roman Dolidze (12-1) DEF. Jack Hermansson (23-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

9. Eryk Anders (15-7) DEF. Kyle Daukaus (11-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2

8. Philip Rowe (10-3) DEF. Niko Price (15-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3

PRELIMS

7. Angela Hill (15-12) DEF. Emily Ducote (12-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Clay Guida (38-22) DEF. Scott Holtzman (14-6) — via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Michael Johnson (21-18) DEF. Marc Diakiese (16-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

4. Jonathan Pearce (14-4) DEF. Darren Elkins (27-11) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Natan Levy (8-1) DEF. Genaro Valdéz (10-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Francis Marshall (7-0) DEF. Marcelo Rojo (16-9) — via KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2

1. Yazmin Jauregui (10-0) DEF. Istela Nunes (6-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

