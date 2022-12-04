You have a few months to get ‘clean’ - Rafael dos Anjos calls out Conor McGregor after big UFC win

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is still taking names and getting impressive wins at 38-years-old.

Co-headlining UFC Orlando, Dos Anjos returned to welterweight and made it look easy as he put on a clinic and submitted Bryan Barberena. The bout also put him in the history books with the longest total fight time in UFC history, with over 8 hours of fighting time.

After his record setting win, he also called his next shot.

“I am the guy with the most hours in the Octagon,” Dos Anjos said. “Seven years ago, I was defending my title against Donald Cerrone on this very same arena. Guys like Usman, Francis Ngannou were on that prelim card, and here I am still winning fights. I think I have the right to call somebody (out).

“I wanna call out Conor McGregor. Seven years ago, I earned this fight beating Donald Cerrone. He came up a division, we were supposed to fight, I broke my foot (and the fight got cancelled), but now here I am,” he said.

“He has a couple of months to clean his body of all this shit that he is taking, and I will see you in July!” Dos Anjos said, referring to McGregor leaving USADA testing pool and seemingly admitting to use of prohibited substance to “heal.”

Dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to fight in 2016, until the said foot injury changed the match up to the now iconic first Nate Diaz fight.