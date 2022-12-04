‘Crazy-ass sport’ - Pros react to Stephen Thompson’s wild win over Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando

In one of the most entertaining fights of his career, Stephen Thompson scored his first stoppage win since 2016. Paired up against Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando, ‘Wonderboy’ once again showcased his striking skills, which led to almost finishing ‘Trailblazer’ at several different points in the fight.

However, the stoppage came from Holland’s corner at the end of the fourth round, in order to spare their athlete. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Wonderboy by decision. Too much footwork and movement.#UFCOrlando — Nate Maness (@MayhemManess1) December 4, 2022

Big mouth or the nice guy? #UFCOrlando — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) December 4, 2022

I LOVE THIS FIGHT! — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) December 4, 2022

How has Holland not fallen after taking those shots ! #UFCOrlando — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 4, 2022

Holland showing a chin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022

Hell of a fight. So awesome seeing someone make Thompson fight. Respect to both of these warriors #UFCFightNight — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022

Looks like that kick hurt Hollands right hand. He hasn't thrown it since — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 4, 2022

I’d like to see wonderboy throw the darting left hand with the head kick behind it! — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) December 4, 2022

Holland’s hand is messed up the corner should stop this — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 4, 2022

Fight is so fun to watch. Holland is a gangster for fighting that long with a broken hand. Hats off to both men — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) December 4, 2022

Wtf is his head/soul made out of? @ufc god I love this sport … fights like that make me miss it — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 4, 2022

Congratulations to still dangerous @WonderboyMMA and happy retirement to @Trailblaze2top — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) December 4, 2022

What an awesome fight. Wonderboy clinic of martial arts Holland clinic on toughness — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) December 4, 2022

Wow! Great fight and even Greater performance Brotha @WonderboyMMA #UFCOrlando — Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) December 4, 2022

Shout out to hollands corner. I think they made the right call. No fighter wants that to happen, but sometimes you need your coaches to save you from yourself. He was taking major damage in there. What a great show by both men! Congrats @WonderboyMMA on a great win! #UFCOrlando — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 4, 2022

Kevin is tough as hell #UFCOrlando — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 4, 2022

Love that vintage Thomson is back! #UFCOrlando — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) December 4, 2022

The shot Thompson took in the 1st off the forehead that rocked the shit out of him ended up winning him the fight Crazy ass sport. That was a damn good fight. Congratulations @WonderboyMMA you definitely got the skills to pay the bills. #UFCFightNight — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022