‘Crazy-ass sport’ - Pros react to Stephen Thompson’s wild win over Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando

Stephen Thompson defeated Kevin Holland via TKO at UFC Orlando. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Stephen Thompson defeated Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In one of the most entertaining fights of his career, Stephen Thompson scored his first stoppage win since 2016. Paired up against Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando, ‘Wonderboy’ once again showcased his striking skills, which led to almost finishing ‘Trailblazer’ at several different points in the fight.

However, the stoppage came from Holland’s corner at the end of the fourth round, in order to spare their athlete. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

