‘Serios squeeze power’ - Pros react to Rafael dos Anjos’ sub of Barberena at UFC Orlando

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos scored yet another welterweight win in his return to the division. Against Bryan Barberena, the Brazilian used his superior wrestling to control the fight and ultimately secure a rear-naked choke that led to a tap in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Give me RDA. Experience, Wrestling & Conditioning for the W.#UFCOrlando — Nate Maness (@MayhemManess1) December 4, 2022

RDA looking sharp so far. #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022

That’s right RDA — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 4, 2022

Let’s go RDA!! That BJJ is dangerous! #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022

What a brilliant RNC finish by RDA!#UFCOrlando — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 4, 2022

Happy to see RDA back!!! #UFCOrlando — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) December 4, 2022

Wow beautiful rear naked choke finish serious squeeze power @ufc #UFCOrlando — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 4, 2022

Congrats to @RdosAnjosMMA on the dominant win. Great takedowns and ground work at higher weight class. Top work — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 4, 2022