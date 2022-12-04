UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland results and post-fight analysis

39-year-old Stephen Thompson turned back the clock and put on a show, surviving an early scare and putting a really high pace against Kevin Holland to headline UFC Orlando.

Holland willingly played Thompson’s game, as he kept pushing forward and ran into a lot of shots from the Karate expert. He had a distinct power edge, hurting Thompson even with the few clean shots he landed, but for the most part, he was just eating big shots and getting picked apart.

Holland had multiple chances to engage on the ground, where he has a huge advantage, but he repeatedly let Wonderboy up. The crowd enjoyed the slugfest, but it wasn’t the smartest move as it only opened him up for more punishment. By the time Holland wanted to actually go to the ground, it was way too late as he was already too battered and beaten up to complete takedowns.

Respect should also go to Holland’s corner for mercifully throwing in the towel at the end of the fourth round, which for whatever reason is still a rare thing seen in mixed martial arts. Holland has heart and an insane chin, but he took an intense amount of damage in that fight. The punishment was already worrying, but it could’ve been a lot worse if it continued to the fifth round.

In the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos showed his veteran savvy by refusing to play Bryan Barberena’s game, taking him down twice and instantly showing that he had a massive advantage on the ground. Once he got the back, he cranked on that neck and face and got the tap.

Impressive win for the former lightweight champion, who is still taking names at 38, while also holding the record for longest time spent fighting inside the Octagon. RDA made it look easy, and he also cut a nice promo to call out Conor McGregor, saying he still has a few months to clean his system of PEDs.

UFC Orlando was a good night for two long term UFC stars that are pushing 40.