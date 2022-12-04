Still got it! - Video: Rafael dos Anjos chokes out Bryan Barberena in UFC Orlando co-main event

In the UFC Orlando co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, returned to welterweight and submitted Bryan Barberena with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

The match opened up with RDA using his punches to set up his entry to the takedown, and once he had Barberena down, he attacked with an arm triangle that seemed pretty tight. The fighters were positioned against the fence, which made it challenging for RDA to finish the hold, and Barberena eventually escaped.

RDA went back to the takedown in the second act, rendering Barberena defensive yet again. Barberena tried to make something happen to stand back up, but exposed his back in the process. RDA took full advantage of the situation by taking the back and sinking his hooks. From there, he locked up a rear-naked choke/face crank and squeezed away until he got the tap.

Rafael dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena by submission (RNC) at 3:20 of round 2: Welterweight

