Video: Rare corner stoppage as Stephen Thompson TKO’s Kevin Holland in UFC Orlando main event

UFC Orlando was the setting where former UFC welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, stopped the unranked Kevin Holland with a corner stoppage in between the fourth and fifth rounds.

The opening act had plenty of action. Thompson was stinging with his straight punches, and Holland’s biggest punch of the round was also a straight. He actually wobbled Thompson at one point, but was unable to find the finish. The first round was pretty good, but the second was even better! Both men were dishing out damage, with the momentum swinging back and forth several times after a bunch of toe to toe exchanges.

Thompson started to open up in the third round, just as the output from Holland started to dwindle. Wonderboy was chasing him down with straights, and was also styling on him with flashy kicks. Holland appeared to leave the third act with a injury to his right hand, but still showed up for the fourth round.

Things did not get better for Holland. Thompson kept pressuring Holland, backing him up to the cage. From there, Thompson started to unleash several nasty spinning kicks to the face. Credit to Holland for staying in there, but a massive punch from Thompson dropped him towards the end of the round. Thompson appeared to be close to a finish, but Holland survived until the bell. Holland’s corner wisely stopped the fight on the stool before the start of the fifth round.

Check out our description of Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland:

Rd.4-

Holland seemed to be experience a problem with his right hand going into the fourth frame. He started to clinch up, but as soon as Thompson broke free he started to batter Holland with nasty body kicks. After a brief timeout from a cup shot to Holland, Thompson started to throw spinning kicks at the head of Kevin. Holland was eating these strikes like a champion, but he was getting thrashed. A big overhand punch from Thompson dropped Holland, but it was Stephen’s turn to allow Kevin to get up. Holland’s corner stopped the fight on the stool, preventing any further damage to their fighter.

Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland by TKO at 5:00 of round 4: Welterweight

Holland and his corner decide to call off the fight after four hard fought rounds at #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/0QbvuNzD6S — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022