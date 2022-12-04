Full video highlights: Estrada surges past Chocolatito to win thrilling trilogy fight

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez put on another sensational display of boxing prowess and guts in their trilogy bout this evening in Glendale, AZ. The close and ferocious fight was won by Estrada, who surged past Gonzalez in the later rounds to claim a majority decision and win the vacant WBC junior featherweight title.

This third fight comes after the pair threw down in an all-time great contest in March 2021. That bout was also won by Estrada, via unanimous decision, and featured a world record for punches thrown in a 12 round fight.

The first time the pair met was back in 2012. Gonzalez won that time.

And Gonzalez looked good to start the fight, but as the close contest wore on Estrada was able to seize the momentum over his old foe and ride that to the final bell.

Juan Francisco Estrada def. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez via majority decision (114-114, 116-112 and 115-113)

