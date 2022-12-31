Gervonta Davis accuser walks back domestic violence claims

On Tuesday Gervonta Davis was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Broward County, Fl. After a night in jail he was charged with misdemeanour battery assault and released on a $1,000 bond.

His arrest came after a woman told police during a 911 call that she needed help and that Davis had attacked her while she was in a car with her child. “He’s going to kill me,” said the woman before the call was disconnected.

After 50 seconds the woman called police again and said, “I need to go. I’m in danger right now.”

A police report stated that the woman was observed to have a small laceration on the inside of her lip. The report also stated that Davis was accused of striking the woman with a “closed hand type slap.”

Davis’ accuser has now walked back these claims in a social media post (per Bad Left Hook). In her social media post, the woman reportedly wrote the following:

“I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space, and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.

“While emotions were high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter. Today we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

This turn of events seems to clear the path for Davis is compete in his scheduled bout with Hector Garcia on January 7, in the headliner of a PBC card on Showtime PPV. Since this story initially broke, neither PBC or Showtime provided any clarification on whether they were considering postponing or cancelling the fight.

Davis will be defending his WBA (regular) lightweight title against Garcia. It is expected that he will cruise through this match-up to set up a superfight (and his biggest payday to date) with Ryan Garcia later in the year.

Despite the social media post, Davis remains charged with battery. If his accuser maintains this recent stance it is very unlikely that Davis will receive punishment over this incident.

Earlier this month Davis had a separate case of domestic violence discharged. That case related to a 2020 incident where Davis was caught on camera grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat.

Davis is due in a Baltimore court in February over 14 charges related to a suspected hit and run incident from last year. That incident saw Davis’ SUV collide with a car that held four passengers (including a pregnant woman). Davis is also facing a civil suit over that incident.