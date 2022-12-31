UFC star Paddy Pimblett shares footage of fight with internet troll

Smartly, UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has realized that there’s not much money in fighting (for fighters at least). So, like Sean O’Malley and many others, the Liverpudlian has turned to content creation to supplement his income.

His latest stab at going viral involves a twist on a classic. “MMA fighter takes on troll” has been done many times before, in varying degrees of intensity.

Pimblett’s entry in this long line of videos involves him flying an internet troll over to Liverpool for two rounds of sparring. ‘The Baddy’ lured the troll over to him by offering 500 euros if he could ‘survive’ both rounds.

Check out the video below to see Pimblett give the troll more of a fantasy camp experience than a beatdown.

Pimblett, perhaps understanding that brutalized an untrained individual is never a good luck, clearly takes it easy on his opponent. However, he does display some respect for the troll being willing to tough it out with him. The whole thing ends with handshakes and high fives all round (and YouTube revenue to Pimblett, of course).