‘Thoroughly entertaining’ - Twitter reacts to McKee’s win over Satoshi at Rizin vs. Bellator

Although he got into deep trouble at the end of the match, A.J. McKee managed to secure the last victory for the American promotion at Rizin vs. Bellator. In a main event that saw a bit of everything, the ‘Mercenary’ managed to hurt his opponent more and score a unanimous decision after three rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.
The black Samurai! @ajmckee101 now in the ring with Dad Antonio and @Rampage4real in his corner. @rizin_PR champ Satoshi making the walk now. #BellatorvsRizin— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) December 31, 2022
AJ McKee looking the far more violent fighter than Roberto Satoshi de Souza through round 1 #BellatorvsRizin— Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 31, 2022
Strong round for McKee.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 31, 2022
Worked in Souza's danger zone and maintained his composure to win the exchanges.
Win or lose, gonna need to see more McKee in RIZIN. #RIZIN40 #BellatorVsRizin #RIZINvsBellator— Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) December 31, 2022
Soccer kicks and stomps! #BellatorvsRizin— John Brannigan (@JohnBranniganUK) December 31, 2022
AJ McKee taking advantage of the rule set by attempting to soccer kick Roberto Satoshi. Cleverly he also tried to use the kick as a step through guard pass.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 31, 2022
What a round! #BellatorvsRizin Soccer Kicks!— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) December 31, 2022
That was a thoroughly entertaining main event between AJ McKee and Roberto Satoshi de Souza!— Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 31, 2022
Both threw caution to the wind, took risks, and the result was a crowd pleasing back-and-forth scrap for the fans
McKee gets the UD to seal a 5-0 result for Bellator #BellatorvsRizin
Bellator sweeps Rizin to end the year in MMA. 5-0 for ‘em. Ends with a fun AJ McKee win (and the PRIDE theme song, which is a nice touch).— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2022
And that does it for the year in MMA 2022. pic.twitter.com/kSfY36Guoz
Loading comments...