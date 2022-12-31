‘Thoroughly entertaining’ - Twitter reacts to McKee’s win over Satoshi at Rizin vs. Bellator

Although he got into deep trouble at the end of the match, A.J. McKee managed to secure the last victory for the American promotion at Rizin vs. Bellator. In a main event that saw a bit of everything, the ‘Mercenary’ managed to hurt his opponent more and score a unanimous decision after three rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

The black Samurai! @ajmckee101 now in the ring with Dad Antonio and @Rampage4real in his corner. @rizin_PR champ Satoshi making the walk now. #BellatorvsRizin — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) December 31, 2022

AJ McKee looking the far more violent fighter than Roberto Satoshi de Souza through round 1 #BellatorvsRizin — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 31, 2022

Strong round for McKee.



Worked in Souza's danger zone and maintained his composure to win the exchanges. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 31, 2022

Win or lose, gonna need to see more McKee in RIZIN. #RIZIN40 #BellatorVsRizin #RIZINvsBellator — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) December 31, 2022

Soccer kicks and stomps! #BellatorvsRizin — John Brannigan (@JohnBranniganUK) December 31, 2022

AJ McKee taking advantage of the rule set by attempting to soccer kick Roberto Satoshi. Cleverly he also tried to use the kick as a step through guard pass. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 31, 2022

That was a thoroughly entertaining main event between AJ McKee and Roberto Satoshi de Souza!



Both threw caution to the wind, took risks, and the result was a crowd pleasing back-and-forth scrap for the fans



McKee gets the UD to seal a 5-0 result for Bellator #BellatorvsRizin — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 31, 2022