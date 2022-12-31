 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Thoroughly entertaining’ - Twitter reacts to McKee’s win over Satoshi at Rizin vs. Bellator

A.J. McKee scored a unanimous decision over Roberto de Souza. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
A.J. McKee defeated Roberto de Souza at Rizin vs. Bellator.
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Although he got into deep trouble at the end of the match, A.J. McKee managed to secure the last victory for the American promotion at Rizin vs. Bellator. In a main event that saw a bit of everything, the ‘Mercenary’ managed to hurt his opponent more and score a unanimous decision after three rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

