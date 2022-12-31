 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Patricio shut him down’ - Twitter reacts to Pitbull’s win over Koike at Rizin vs. Bellator

Patricio Freire defeated Kleber Koike at Rizin vs. Bellator. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Patricio Freire defeated Kleber Koike at Rizin vs. Bellator.
Patricio Freire defeated Kleber Koike at Rizin vs. Bellator.
Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

It was not the most entertaining fight of his career, but Patricio Freire managed to get the job done with rather ease at Rizin vs. Bellator. In a superfight against Rizin’s featherweight champion, Kleber Koike, ‘Pitbull’ used his superior striking to nullify his opponent’s dangerous ground game and brought home a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...