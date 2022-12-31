‘That was bloody’ - Twitter reacts to Kyoji Horiguchi’s win at RIZIN vs. Bellator

In a one-sided performance, Kyoji Horiguchi brought another win for the American promotion when he defeated Hiromasa Ougikubo at Rizin vs. Bellator. After three rounds, the ‘Typhoon’ was not able to secure a finish, but scored a dominant unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pundits and fighters enjoyed the contest.

Horiguchi has such a lock on those calf kicks. Ogikubo in trouble going into R2. #RIZINvsBellator #RIZINXBellator — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) December 31, 2022

Kyoji Horiguchi drops Hiromasa Ougikubo, and follows up with a barrage of shots between the ropes.



Referee Jason Herzog was watching closely, but Ougikubo managed to survive to the bell.



Beautiful violence from Horiguchi thus far.#BellatorvsRizin pic.twitter.com/wmFhSQ7h7d — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 31, 2022

Kyoji Horiguchi drops Hiromasa Ougikubo and then proceeds to lean out of the ring and continues punching him to try for the finish.



Horiguchi is such a monster at flyweight. #BellatorvsRizin — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 31, 2022

Horiguchi reiterates he’s Ougikubo’s black beast as he overcomes his longterm rival for the third time in their respective careers. Bellator is 3-0 on the leaderboard, which means it’s a TKO victory for the American promotion #Rizin40 #RizinvsBellator — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) December 31, 2022

Bellator should almost certainly improve to 3-0 after that performance from Horiguchi. Despite representing Bellator at the event, Horiguchi has been active in both promotions. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 31, 2022