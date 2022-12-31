Report: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yañez on tap for UFC event in April

The UFC is giving us a treat with this addition to its upcoming schedule.

Mike Heck of MMA Fighting reports bantamweights Rob Font and Adrian Yañez are sharing the Octagon at an upcoming UFC event scheduled for Sat., April 8, 2023. The promotion has yet to announce a location and venue for the event.

Both fighters have confirmed the fight on their respective social media accounts.

For the first time in his professional career, Font finds himself on a two-fight losing streak. The New England Cartel product lost to José Aldo and Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 44 and UFC Vegas 53, respectively. Prior to that, Font rattled off four consecutive wins, which included Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simón, Marlon Moraes and Cody Garbrandt.

Following a successful appearance on Contender Series, Yañez joined the UFC in 2020 and finished four of five opponents since then. After a busy 2021, the surging contender fought once in 2022, adding Tony Kelley to his highlight reel with a first-round TKO in front of a home crowd at UFC Austin this past June.

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates to the UFC event as they become available in the coming months.