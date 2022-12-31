Bellator vs. RIZIN video: Kyoji Horiguchi drops Hiromasa Ougikubo twice in decision win

The Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF New Year’s Eve event just witnessed former Bellator and RIZIN bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, defeat RIZIN’s Japan Grand Prix 2021 bantamweight tournament champion, Hiromasa Ougikubo for the third time. Horiguchi is now up 3-0 against Ougikubo, and since Kyoji is representing Viacom’s brand of MMA, this victory put Bellator MMA up 3-0 against RIZIN FF.

Most of the opening round involved a bunch of grinding clinch work, however, things heated up in the final 30-seconds. Horiguchi unleashed a stinging leg kick that hurt Ougikubo, and then Kyoji followed up with a piston of a right hand that dropped Hiromasa. In what was a crazy scene, the round ended with Horiguchi on top, punching through the ropes on a dazed Ougikubo.

The bulk of the second round was spent on the ground. Horiguchi found the back and the full mount, but Ougikubo ultimately spun out and had his turn controlling from the top. The final frame started with a bang as Horiguchi dropped Ougikubo again with a heavy hand. From there, Horiguchi started to control again, briefly attempting a few submission before Ougikubo spun out. The match came to an end with Horiguchi on the back.

Check out our description of Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo:

Rd.1-

The fighters clinched up early here, taking turns pressing one another into the corner. Horiguchi did land some quality knees to the leg throughout that sequence. In open space, Horiguchi landed a thudding leg kick, and followed it up with a right hand that dropped Ougikubo. With Ougikubo on his back and laying under the ropes, Horiguchi got on top and started to land a ton of ground and pound THROUGH THE ROPES! The referee was taking a close look, but the round expired before a finish manifested.

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Hiromasa Ougikubo by unanimous decision: Flyweight