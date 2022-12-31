Bellator vs. RIZIN video: Patricio Pitbull takes decision over Kleber Koike Erbst

For the Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF co-main event we got a champion vs. champion matchup that ended with Bellator’s current 145-pound champion, Patricio Pitbull, winning a unanimous nod over RIZIN’s featherweight king, Kleber Koike Erbst. Pitbull victory put Bellator MMA up 4-0 against RIZIN FF.

Koike jumped guard early in the first round, but Pitbull was able to quickly escape into open space. Pitbull then backed Koike into a corner, dismissing whatever volume was coming his way to deliver his ferocious punches. Pitbull did a fantastic job of preventing Koike from getting the fight into his world.

The second round saw more pressure from Pitbull, but not a lot of volume out of him. Koike was still throwing meaningless volume, but the best shots came when Pitbull actually decided to throw. Those blows of course came in the final 30-seconds of the round. The final round saw Koike finally get his takedown, and finally get to spend some time fighting on the ground. Pitbull showed off his grappling prowess by shutting down everything Koike had to offer.

Patricio Pitbull Freire def. Kleber Koike Erbst by unanimous decision: Featherweight