Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF: Live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening this morning with the Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF New Year’s Eve card, which is happening from the storied Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In a perfect world, the very best fighters from each promotion across the globe would meet up to see who is actually the best of the best. In our current world, the closest we can get is Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF.

The card’s main event will be a lightweight match between Bellator’s former featherweight champion, AJ McKee Jr, and Rizin’s 155-pound champion, Roberto de Souza. In the co-main event, Bellator’s current 145-pound title holder, Patricio Pitbull will battle it out with Rizin’s featherweight king, Kleber Koike Erbst.

Also on this card, Bellator’s former bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, will tangle with RIZIN Grand Prix 2021 bantamweight tournament winner, Hiromasa Ougikubo, at 125-pounds. Before that, Bellator’s Juan Archuleta meets Rizin’s Soo Chul Kim, and then team Rizin representer Koji Takeda clashes with Bellator rep Gadzhi Rabadanov.

The RIZIN 40 event begins at an extra-early time on the east coast, with the Fite TV broadcast starting at 12 a.m. ET. As for the Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF portion card, that can be seen on Showtime via tape delay at 8:00pm ET.

Main card:

AJ McKee Jr. vs. Roberto de Souza: Lightweight

Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike Erbst: Featherweight

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo: Flyweight

Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim: Bantamweight

Koji Takeda vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov: Lightweight