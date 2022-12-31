RIZIN 40: New Year’s Eve live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening this morning with the Rizin 40 New Year’s Eve card, which is going down from the storied Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The main event of Rizin 40 will crown an atomweight tournament champion when Seika Izawa will rematch Si Woo Park. The first time they met was in DEEP, with Izawa walking away with the unanimous nod. Also on the card will be the promotional debut of ex-UFC flyweight Rogerio Bontorin. He will be taking on top bantamweight Yuki Motoya at 135-pounds. After a successful bare knuckle one-off, another UFC veteran in John Dodson will be making his Rizin debut. Looking to spoil the party for Dodson will be the heavily seasoned Hideo Tokoro.

The RIZIN 40 event begins at an extra-early time on the east coast, with the Fite TV broadcast starting at 12 a.m. ET. As for the Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF portion card, that can be seen on Showtime via tape delay at 8:00pm ET. Luckily, We will be providing live results in another post.

Main card:

Seika Izawa def. Si Woo Park by Decision (Split) [super-atomweight grand prix final]

Naoki Inoue def. Kenta Takizawa by Submission (arm lock), R2: Bantamweight

Junior Tafa def. Tsuyoshi Sudario by TKO (Punches), R1: Heavyweight

John Dodson def. Hideo Tokoro by KO (Punches), R1: Flyweight

Ren Hiramoto def. Genji Umeno KO (Left hook), R2 [Boxing Rules]

Yuki Motoya def. Rogerio Bontorin by KO (knee), R2: Bantamweight

Johnny Case def. Nobumitsu Tyson by TKO (Punches), R1: Lightweight

Chihiro Suzuki def. Yoshiki Nakahara by KO (Punches), R1: Featherweight

Sho Patrick Usami def. Noah Bey by KO (Left hook), R1: Lightweight

Yushi def. Tatsuya Nakazawa by decision (Unanimous): Bantamweight