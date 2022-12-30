Fury Pro Grappling 6: Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson: Live results, highlights, full fight card

Tonight, the city of brotherly love plays host to the sixth instalment of the Fury Pro Grappling series. Jiu-jitsu players and peo fighters from all backgrounds will meet in eight superfights to close out 2022. Anchoring the event are two superfights featuring MMA legend Clay Guida and submission prodigy Chase Hooper, followed by a main event pitting former UFC champ Rose “Thug Rose” Namajunas against Canadian flyweight Gillian “The Savage” Robertson. Rounding out the roster is a similar diverse spread of talent across combat sports like UFC staple turned coach Pat Barry and jiu-jitsu black belt Andrew Kochel.

The free prelim card begins at 7pm EST / 4pm PST on the Cage Fury Youtube Channel

The main card kicks off at 9pm EST / 6pm PST on UFC Fight Pass

Fury Pro Grappling 6 Results

Preliminary Card

Connor Dixon vs. James Hardeman

Kevin Dantzler vs. Dennis Pressey Jr.

Amanda Mazza vs. Sandy Chheng

Jonathan Pecyna vs. Josh Hammaker

Freddy Boasi vs. Max Livingston

Jonna Wood vs. Molli Zborowski

Kevin Stilo vs. Charlie Livingston

Main Card

Joe Pyfer vs. Eryk Anders

Andre Petroski vs. Ovince St. Preux

Pat Sabatini vs. Alex Caceres

Trevin Giles vs. Mike Malott

Phil Rowe vs. Nick Galanti

Pat Barry vs. Jon Pellott

Christos Giagos vs. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov

Denis Gunic vs. Elijah Ezucar

Andrew Kochel vs. Richie Lewis

Co-main

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

Main Event

Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson