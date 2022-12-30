Fury Pro Grappling 6: Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson: Live results, highlights, full fight card

Tonight, the city of brotherly love plays host to the sixth instalment of the Fury Pro Grappling series. Jiu-jitsu players and peo fighters from all backgrounds will meet in eight superfights to close out 2022. Anchoring the event are two superfights featuring MMA legend Clay Guida and submission prodigy Chase Hooper, followed by a main event pitting former UFC champ Rose “Thug Rose” Namajunas against Canadian flyweight Gillian “The Savage” Robertson. Rounding out the roster is a similar diverse spread of talent across combat sports like UFC staple turned coach Pat Barry and jiu-jitsu black belt Andrew Kochel.
The free prelim card begins at 7pm EST / 4pm PST on the Cage Fury Youtube Channel
The main card kicks off at 9pm EST / 6pm PST on UFC Fight Pass
Fury Pro Grappling 6 Results
Preliminary Card
Connor Dixon vs. James Hardeman
Kevin Dantzler vs. Dennis Pressey Jr.
Amanda Mazza vs. Sandy Chheng
Jonathan Pecyna vs. Josh Hammaker
Freddy Boasi vs. Max Livingston
Jonna Wood vs. Molli Zborowski
Kevin Stilo vs. Charlie Livingston
Main Card
Joe Pyfer vs. Eryk Anders
Andre Petroski vs. Ovince St. Preux
Pat Sabatini vs. Alex Caceres
Trevin Giles vs. Mike Malott
Phil Rowe vs. Nick Galanti
Pat Barry vs. Jon Pellott
Christos Giagos vs. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov
Denis Gunic vs. Elijah Ezucar
Andrew Kochel vs. Richie Lewis
Co-main
Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Main Event
Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson
